Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 431 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,863,000 after buying an additional 186,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kroger by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after buying an additional 2,945,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,385,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE KR opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,274. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.