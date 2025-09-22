Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,391,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 485.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 228,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $330.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 43.51%.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Beverage from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Beverage presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

