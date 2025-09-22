Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,355 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $146.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $158.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

