Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,756 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $8,354,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.81.

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.32%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,113.42. The trade was a 76.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

