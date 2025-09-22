Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 4,675 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,164,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,935,000 after purchasing an additional 532,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,820,000 after purchasing an additional 877,856 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.55.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower Trading Down 0.6%

WELL opened at $165.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average is $154.92. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.34 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

