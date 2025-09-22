Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.86 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

