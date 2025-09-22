Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 1,048,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after buying an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 258,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 170.1% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.8%

Warner Music Group stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.