Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.38% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 9.7% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jones Trading lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,414.94. This represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 634,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,879.86. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $280,699 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.9%

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.74. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -132.17%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

