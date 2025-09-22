Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.06.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

