Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 463.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.8%

DHI stock opened at $168.20 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $6,173,403. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

