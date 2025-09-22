Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.20% of AMERISAFE worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 61,767 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 684,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,974,000 after acquiring an additional 79,750 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 395,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 90,395 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 98,293 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $833.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $60,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,821.75. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

