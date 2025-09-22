Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNL. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

