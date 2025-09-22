Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,414.40. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.78, for a total transaction of $289,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,160,833.16. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,932 shares of company stock worth $1,010,930. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $334.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.84. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.58 and a 52 week high of $341.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

