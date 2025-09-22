Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 877.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
J & J Snack Foods Stock Down 2.5%
Shares of JJSF stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.42. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $180.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19.
J & J Snack Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J & J Snack Foods
About J & J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J & J Snack Foods
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.