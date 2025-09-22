Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 877.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.42. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $180.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19.

J & J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.98 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

