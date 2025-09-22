Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 152.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.09 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.