Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Global Partners LP $GLP

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,584,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after buying an additional 635,126 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,849,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after buying an additional 240,342 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,843,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 78,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $462,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 130,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,714,514.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,860,601. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.96. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Partners

Global Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.