Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.09 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $34.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

