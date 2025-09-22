Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $189.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.