Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.4% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.4% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,569,571.15. This represents a 12.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

