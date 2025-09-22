Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.24.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

