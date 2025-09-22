Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $107,330,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2,952.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,130,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,265,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,288 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $55,429,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $53,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.