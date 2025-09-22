Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 814,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 359,876 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 470,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 336,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 273,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,876 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,560 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered Clearway Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CWEN opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 5.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4456 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.85%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

