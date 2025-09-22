Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 243.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,646.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 110,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $7,127,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $255.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $286.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.60 and its 200-day moving average is $250.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

