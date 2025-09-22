Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.92 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $90.41 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $90.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

