Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.26% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $736.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $97.47.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.89%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

