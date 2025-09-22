Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,401 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 62.9% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 597,410 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in BOX by 9.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,718,000 after buying an additional 318,459 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in BOX by 248.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 294,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 210,350 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $5,958,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in BOX by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,846,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,970,000 after buying an additional 186,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $1,674,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,612,431.56. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $254,340.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 115,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,944.75. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Down 0.5%

BOX stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

