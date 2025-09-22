Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,583 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 111.0% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.6% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 78,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $377,403.10. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $277,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,040,782 shares in the company, valued at $184,543,029.02. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,039 shares of company stock worth $5,010,709 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDP opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.43. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

