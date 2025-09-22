Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,970 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,272 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,951,000 after purchasing an additional 763,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSN. JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $53.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

