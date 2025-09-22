Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $214.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.87. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.35. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Citigroup began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

