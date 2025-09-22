Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $49,476,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $41,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 758.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,721 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 341,688 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9,135.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266,449 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 263,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. This trade represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $129.52 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.