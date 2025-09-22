Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Safehold Inc. $SAFE

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Safehold worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Safehold by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Safehold by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Safehold by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Safehold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Safehold Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of SAFE opened at $16.28 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $93.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.