Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,366,000 after buying an additional 390,374 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,311,000 after buying an additional 303,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

REGN opened at $591.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,154.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

