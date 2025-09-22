Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. $TR

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 105.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.