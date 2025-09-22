Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

NYSE KMB opened at $124.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

