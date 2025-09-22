Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $206.62 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $215.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.41 and its 200 day moving average is $193.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

