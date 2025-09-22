Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 403 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $774.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 191.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $387.06 and a one year high of $885.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.68.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at $176,074,120. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,417,953.80. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $34,408,816. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.