Exelon Corporation $EXC Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 310.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $32,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

