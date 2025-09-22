Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Holdings Cut by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,487,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.39. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

