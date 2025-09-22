FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.85.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE FDX opened at $232.10 on Monday. FedEx has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
