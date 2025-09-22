First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,668 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 target price (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.80.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $212.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.16. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,305 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

