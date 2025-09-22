Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $383.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.