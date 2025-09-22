Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of FTV opened at $48.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

