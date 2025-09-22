Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $18.12 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 143,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,235,784. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,914,341 shares of company stock valued at $662,228,310 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

