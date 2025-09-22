Fulton Bank N.A. Buys New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price target on MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,452.34 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,382.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,319.89.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

