Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $215,000 in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

