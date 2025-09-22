Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.