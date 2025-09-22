Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $292.89 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $295.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

