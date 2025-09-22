Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,093 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,904 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,502 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 91,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 49,167 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

Transocean Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE RIG opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.74.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

