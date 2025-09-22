Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

