Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 4,181 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $286.24. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

